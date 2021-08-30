Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, August 30, 2021

Boerne BierFest returning September 25 with craft brewers, local artists and homebrew contest

Posted By on Mon, Aug 30, 2021 at 10:19 AM

click image Boerne BierFest returns September 25 with craft brewers, local artisans and home-brew contest. - INSTAGRAM / BOERNEBIERFEST
  • Instagram / boernebierfest
  • Boerne BierFest returns September 25 with craft brewers, local artisans and home-brew contest.
Boerne BierFest will return for a fourth annual installment on Saturday, September 25, bringing together more than two dozen Texas craft brewers with local artists and food trucks.

This year's event, held at Boerne’s AgriCultural Museum and Arts Center, will include live music from Austin-based party band Groove Knight as well as stien-holding and keg-toss competitions — you know, for those who like to mix athleticism with their ale consumption.



Homebrewers can also get in on the action by submitting their creations for judging. Tusculum Brewing Co. will produce the winning recipe on a large scale at its Boerne facility.

Tickets to this year's BierFest are available now for $30, or can purchased at the gate for $35. For the ticket price, attendees can taste up to ten brews in a commemorative tasting stein that's included with admission.

Created by the Hill Country Council for the Arts and the Majestic Ranch Arts Foundation, Boerne BierFest is a fundraiser to support area arts initiatives. The event runs 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

