Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Pop-Tarts releases limited-edition Día de Muertos pastries featuring churro flavor, skull icing designs

Posted By on Tue, Aug 31, 2021 at 9:13 AM

click to enlarge Pop-Tarts will release a series of limited edition desayuno eats featuring Día de Muertos-themed designs. - PHOTO COURTESY KELLOGG COMPANY
  • Photo Courtesy Kellogg Company
  • Pop-Tarts will release a series of limited edition desayuno eats featuring Día de Muertos-themed designs.
Breakfast staple Pop-Tarts is releasing limited-edition desayuno toaster pastries featuring Día de los Muertos-themed designs and chocolate-and-cinnamon filling.

The new Pop-Tarts will make their retail debut in September, ahead of Día de los Muertos, the Mexican holiday which involves gathering November 1-2 to remember deceased friends and family members.



The themed snacks will boast edible designs such as papel picado, sugar skulls and alebrijes, the brightly-colored Mexican folk sculptures of fantastical creatures said to be spirit guides.

click image The Día de Muertos designs will adorn toaster pastries stuffed with a Frosted Chocolatey Churro filling. - INSTAGRAM / FOODBEAST
  • Instagram / foodbeast
  • The Día de Muertos designs will adorn toaster pastries stuffed with a Frosted Chocolatey Churro filling.
The pastries are stuffed with a frosted chocolatey filling, which the brand says was inspired by Latin American churros.

The product launch is part of a larger initiative by the National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures (NALAC), a nonprofit that promotes, connects and cultivates the next generation of Latino arts and cultures.

"Día de Muertos is an indigenous practice of remembrance in communities across the Americas that many hold incredibly dear. This living tradition has inspired artists, communities and cultures for thousands of years," NALAC President and CEO María López de León said in a release. "We are pleased that Pop-Tarts is engaged in helping us enrich knowledge to fuel understanding, creativity and passion."

The collaboration between the breakfast brand and NALAC will culminate in grants to four Latino arts organizations serving youth and their communities in Los Angeles, San Diego, Dallas and Houston.

