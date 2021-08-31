Tuesday, August 31, 2021
San Antonio’s Künstler Brewing donates $2,500 to LGBTQ+ organization Fiesta Youth
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Tue, Aug 31, 2021 at 1:14 PM
click to enlarge
-
Instagram / kuenstlerbrew
-
Künstler's Puro Pride Pale Ale (and brewery cat, Kung Fu).
Local craft brewer Künstler Brewing in June held a Pride event to benefit nonprofit Fiesta Youth, which hosts programming to support local LGBTQ+ youth and their allies. Monday, the collaboration culminated in a $2,500 donation to the organization.
The June 19 Pride event saw Künstler dole out rainbow flights of its beers, $2 of which were retained for donation to Fiesta Youth, as were $5 from every special Pride T-shirt and tank top purchase.
One dollar of every pint and can sold of Künstler’s hibiscus and blueberry-forward Puro Pride Pale Ale — which was developed especially for the event — was also donated directly to Fiesta Youth.
“Thanks to y’all and your support & purchases during our Pride event,” the brewery posted to Facebook Tuesday. “As always, we’re humbled and happy to see our wonderful community come together in love and support for one another!”
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: Künstler Brewing, Puro Pride Pale Ale, Fiesta Youth, LGBTQ+, allies, ally, Pride Month, Pride, event, nonprofit, non-profit, donations, proceeds, merch, flights, beer flights, live music, taproom, Image