Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 31, 2021

San Antonio’s Künstler Brewing donates $2,500 to LGBTQ+ organization Fiesta Youth

Posted By on Tue, Aug 31, 2021 at 1:14 PM

click to enlarge Künstler's Puro Pride Pale Ale (and brewery cat, Kung Fu). - INSTAGRAM / KUENSTLERBREW
  • Instagram / kuenstlerbrew
  • Künstler's Puro Pride Pale Ale (and brewery cat, Kung Fu).
Local craft brewer Künstler Brewing in June held a Pride event to benefit nonprofit Fiesta Youth, which hosts programming to support local LGBTQ+ youth and their allies. Monday, the collaboration culminated in a $2,500 donation to the organization.

The June 19 Pride event saw Künstler dole out rainbow flights of its beers, $2 of which were retained for donation to Fiesta Youth, as were $5 from every special Pride T-shirt and tank top purchase.



One dollar of every pint and can sold of Künstler’s hibiscus and blueberry-forward Puro Pride Pale Ale — which was developed especially for the event — was also donated directly to Fiesta Youth.

“Thanks to y’all and your support & purchases during our Pride event,” the brewery posted to Facebook Tuesday. “As always, we’re humbled and happy to see our wonderful community come together in love and support for one another!”


So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio’s Tower of the Americas to hold Octoberfest event featuring 23 European breweries Read More

  2. San Antonio's Chicken N Pickle to close its doors for daylong community service initiative Read More

  3. Pop-Tarts releases limited-edition Día de Muertos pastries featuring churro flavor, skull icing designs Read More

  4. San Antonio’s Brackenridge Park Conservancy to hold free Parktoberfest event next month Read More

  5. No one asked for it, but Mountain Dew will release a Flamin' Hot Cheetos soda anyway Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 25th, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation