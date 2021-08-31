San Antonio’s Künstler Brewing donates $2,500 to LGBTQ+ organization Fiesta Youth

click to enlarge Instagram / kuenstlerbrew

Künstler's Puro Pride Pale Ale (and brewery cat, Kung Fu).

Local craft brewer Künstler Brewing in June held a Pride event to benefit nonprofit Fiesta Youth, which hosts programming to support local LGBTQ+ youth and their allies. Monday, the collaboration culminated in a $2,500 donation to the organization.The June 19 Pride event saw Künstler dole out rainbow flights of its beers, $2 of which were retained for donation to Fiesta Youth, as were $5 from every special Pride T-shirt and tank top purchase.One dollar of every pint and can sold of Künstler’s hibiscus and blueberry-forward Puro Pride Pale Ale — which was developed especially for the event — was also donated directly to Fiesta Youth.“Thanks to y’all and your support & purchases during our Pride event,” the brewery posted to Facebook Tuesday. “As always, we’re humbled and happy to see our wonderful community come together in love and support for one another!”