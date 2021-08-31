Tuesday, August 31, 2021
San Antonio’s Tower of the Americas to hold Octoberfest event featuring 23 European breweries
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Tue, Aug 31, 2021 at 9:20 AM
click image
-
Instagram / toweroftheamericas
-
Tower of the Americas will hold an Octoberfest event featuring 23 European breweries.
The Tower of the Americas will celebrate Oktoberfest on Saturday, October 2 with an event showcasing beer from 23 European countries, including not just Germany — where the tradition was born — but Scotland, Belgium and more.
The second annual Octoberfest at Tower of Americas party will take place at the downtown San Antonio landmark from 2-5 p.m., adding food, live entertainment and giveaways to the fall celebration.
General admission is $40 for those who purchase tickets in advance
, military members and medical personnel. The price jumps up to $45 for tickets purchased at the gate.
The event's $80 VIP tickets include early access, a private tented area, an exclusive food booth and a souvenir beer glass
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: Germany, Oktoberfest, Tower of the Americas, Germany, Scotland, Belgium, tickets, event, beer, European beer, bier, Octoberfest, samples, VIP, general admission, Landry's, San Antonio, Things to do in San Antonio, Image