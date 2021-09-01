Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, September 1, 2021

New Italian sandwich concept Gigi’s Deli doing pop-up at San Antonio’s Little Death wine shop

Posted By on Wed, Sep 1, 2021 at 10:29 AM

click image Gigi’s Deli will pop-up at Little Death wine shop Sunday. - INSTAGRAM / EATGIGIS
  • Instagram / eatgigis
  • Gigi’s Deli will pop-up at Little Death wine shop Sunday.
San Antonians craving Italian sandwiches may want to round up their goombas and head to Little Death wine shop this weekend.

New Italian sando concept Gigi's Deli will make its debut at Little Death on Sunday, September 5 via a Sopranos-themed pop-up, MySA reports. Head chef Matthew Garcia will serve up toasted delights from 5 p.m. until sellout.



“That neighborhood deli, bodega and sandwich shop is what we have here in our taquerias, and I didn’t just want to open another taqueria, make Mexican food, add another burger place or make chicken sandwiches," Garcia told the news site. “I wanted to find kinda my own little niche, not just in the food world, but a niche in my heart, something I believe in.”

Along with grilling Italian sausages and eggplants for the event, Garcia will offer choice dessert preparations, according to MySA. Little Death will offer wines, chosen for their flavor notes, to complement the Sopranos-inspired fare.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

