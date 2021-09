San Antonio restaurant group accepting donations for Louisiana residents affected by Hurricane Ida

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy of the Louisiana National Guard

Louisiana National Guard members in high-water vehicles and boats work with St. John the Baptist Parish officials to rescue citizens stranded in their homes in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

San Antonio restaurants Barbaro and Hot Joy are accepting donations for Louisiana residents affected by Hurricane Ida, which has left at least a million people without power since its landfall Sunday.The restaurants are working with Houston-based Relief Gang , a nonprofit created in wake of Hurricane Harvey to help Houston residents rebuild their lives by providing them with food, clothing, shelter and other resources.Barbaro and Hot Joy — which share the same ownership — posted social media requests on Tuesday for donations of bug spray, flashlights, non-perishable food items, ice chests, baby wipes, diapers, cleaning supplies and first aid kits.The restaurants will accept donations onsite until Saturday. The supplies will then be trucked to Houston for distribution by Relief Gang.Upping the enticement to lend a hand, both spots will offer happy hour pricing to folks who donate.