Thursday, September 2, 2021

Far Northwest San Antonio will gain New York-style pizzeria, taphouse early next year

Posted By on Thu, Sep 2, 2021 at 12:05 PM

Colorado-based Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse will bring New York-style pizza and wings to The Rim in 2022.
  • Instagram / parryspizza
  • Colorado-based Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse will bring New York-style pizza and wings to The Rim in 2022.
Colorado-based Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse will bring New York-style pizza and wings to The Rim in January, MySA reports.

The chain offers build-your-own pizza options, traditional standbys such as pepperoni and signature creations such as its Five Boroughs, topped with pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms and green peppers.



As the "Taphouse" part of its name suggests, Parry’s also offers craft beer to wash down its pies, and options vary by location.

Parry's is expected to start construction in October, MySA reports, citing a filing with the state. The Alamo City location will be the chain’s third in Texas.

Parry's first opened in Parker, Colorado, in 2007 and has since expanded to 12 locations across the Centennial State. The chain expanded into Texas' Dallas and McKinney markets last year.

