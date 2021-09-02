Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, September 2, 2021

Lone Star Beer debuts hunting-inspired clothing collaboration with outdoor goods brand Duck Camp

Posted By on Thu, Sep 2, 2021 at 9:45 AM

click to enlarge Lone Star Beer has debuted a hunting-inspired merch collaboration with outdoor goods brand Duck Camp. - JOHN DUNAWAY FOR LONE STAR X DUCK CAMP
  • John Dunaway for Lone Star x Duck Camp
  • Lone Star Beer has debuted a hunting-inspired merch collaboration with outdoor goods brand Duck Camp.
Count San Antonio-born Lone Star Beer among the food and beverage brands getting into the clothing game.

Lone Star this week unveiled a collaboration with outdoor goods brand Duck Camp on a new line of wearable merchandise targeted to Texas hunting and fishing enthusiasts.



Duck Camp specializes in outdoor apparel boasting custom camouflage patterns. Inspired by one of Duck Camp’s camo patterns, the new clothing line includes branded T-shirts, custom hats, hunting performance shirts, vests and jackets — all bearing Lone Star’s logo.

Lone Star will also feature the camo pattern on the outside packaging of its 24 packs of Lone Star and Lone Star Light.

“Keeping with the tradition of using camouflage on our packaging, we couldn’t be more excited to partner with Duck Camp,” Lone Star Associate Brand Manager Adam Powers said in a release. “Our consumers highly anticipate the release of Lone Star camo each year. This time, we took it a step further by extending the partnership to a reputable hunting brand and offering limited-edition merchandise.”

click to enlarge Lone Star x Duck Camp - JOHN DUNAWAY FOR LONE STAR X DUCK CAMP
  • John Dunaway for Lone Star x Duck Camp
  • Lone Star x Duck Camp
The Lone Star and Duck Camp merchandise launched September 1 and will be available for purchase for a limited time on the Lone Star Beer and Duck Camp websites.

