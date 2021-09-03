Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, September 3, 2021

Beethoven Männerchor, San Antonio’s oldest German beer hall, unveils Oktoberfest details

Posted By on Fri, Sep 3, 2021 at 2:04 PM

Southtown’s Beethoven Männerchor will host Oktoberfest festivities spanning over two weekends. - PHOTO COURTESY BEETHOVEN MÄNNERCHOR
  • Photo Courtesy Beethoven Männerchor
Southtown’s Beethoven Männerchor will host Oktoberfest festivities spanning over two weekends, offering German beers on tap, genuine German music, dancing, and other events such as the famous tapping of the Oktoberfest keg.

The family- and dog-friendly Biergarten will host the Beethoven Concert Band, the Beethoven Big Band and the Beethoven Dance Band, plus other special musical guests. The festivities will take place Friday and Saturday October 1-2 and Friday and Saturday October 8-9 from 5-11 p.m.



Admission is $8 in advance and $10 at the gate. Children under 12 admitted free. Active-duty military personnel, first responders, Fiesta San Antonio commission members and members of German-American organizations are also admitted free.

Beethoven Männerchor is located at 422 Pereida St.

