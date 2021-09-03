Eat your way through San Antonio’s food culture

click to enlarge Instagram / dalian151

New to San Antonio's food scene? Get yourself some puffy tacos — stat.

In 2017, San Antonio was designated as a Creative City of Gastronomy by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization, becoming on the second U.S. city to land that recognition.Suffice to say, we take our food seriously. If you’re new to the Alamo City and want to see what the fuss is all about when it comes to its unique and vibrant food scene, here are 12 that delicious ways to familiarize yourself with what we have to offer.New San Antonians are sure to find countless versions of this deep-fried deliciousness born right here. The pillowy fried pockets of corn masa are typically filled with savory stuff such as shredded chicken, guacamole, cheese, beans, and picadillo.There’s just something about a neighborhood taco spot, where the tortillas are handmade, and the fiery green salsa flows like wine. Bonus points if the menu is handwritten.The Texas barbecue experience encompasses more than just grilled and smoked meats. Our advice: don’t sleep on sides such as creamy southern coleslaw, potato salad and house-pickled jalapeños.There isn’t any scientific data to back this up, but we think tipples sipped by a river, lake or pool — kiddie or otherwise — just taste better.You can dine, drink and lounge on a handful of elevated spots in San Antonio, thanks to a recent uptick in terrace and rooftop spaces. Plan a visit any one of them for the food and stay for the view.Fiesta San Antonio is the perfect places to experience chicken on a stick; holidays are time for tamales; and mole negro is a specialty for Dia de Los Muertos. SA food and special events go together like a wink and a smile. Lucky for Alamo City residents, the traditional fare of local events is downright delicious.It doesn’t get more San Antonio than enjoying a margarita served in huge, salt-rimmed glass. Newcomers will easily find countless flavor options that provide the perfect accompaniment to a Tex-Mex meal, or just about any other kind of food.Transplants who enjoy a quality brew will delight in knowing that San Antonio is home to many top-notch breweries and brew pubs. The 2021 San Antonio Beer Run will take place September 4-11, offering a great excuse to visit many of those spots.From produce to art to handmade wares, SA makers post up at weekend farmer’s markets dotted all over town to share their talents. The Pearl’s weekend market is definitely the big daddy.Texas’ wine industry has grown exponentially over the last decade, resulting in countless vino-producing properties across the sprawling Texas Hill Country. Leave the driving to someone else and book a tour with one of several local guides.SA may be the self-proclaimed Tex-Mex capital of the world, but the city offers a wide variety of other cuisines, from exceptional Vietnamese and Korean to relative newcomers like Jamaican and Central American food.