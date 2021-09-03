Mochinut closes temporarily, Oktoberfest in SA: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
click to enlarge
-
Instagram / mochinut_sa
-
Mochinut has closed temporarily.
With fall looming, it makes sense that some of this week's most popular food stories shared details about Oktoberfest events in and around San Antonio. After all, who doesn't love beer, sausage and the sound of an oompah band?
There was also news about the Alamo City’s first Mochinut location opening to much fanfare — and then closing just a few days later, citing a lack of equipment. (Cue the sad trombone for doughnut lovers.)
Read up on those stories and more below.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, food news, San Antonio food news, top headlines, food news roundup, L.A.-based snack chain, Mochinut, now open, San Antonio location, Clark High School, Northwest San Antonio, Korean doughnuts, Korean hot dogs, Kdogs, closed, closure, temporary closure, Chef Stephen Paprocki, Texas Black Gold Garlic, James Beard award-winning, chef Adrian Cruz, Ghost Kitchens SA, new eatery, Gunslingers, restaurant, new restaurant, coming soon, Los Patios, grand opening, restaurants near me, Germany, Oktoberfest, Tower of the Americas, Germany, Scotland, Belgium, tickets, event, beer, European beer, bier, Octoberfest, Landry's, Things to do in San Antonio, Parktoberfest, Koehler Pavilion, Brackenridge Park Conservancy, Beethoven Männerchor, The Dirty River Jazz Band, Bexar Brewers, Freetail Brewing Company, Real Ale Brewing Company, Viva Beer, Paleteria San Antonio, Hüftgold Food Truck, JuJuice Juicery, free event, family-friendly, Siclovia, Emma Koehler, pickle ball venue, Chicken N Pickle, close, community service, The Chicken N Pickle Foundation, Hearts are Local Day, SA Food Bank, Morgan’s Wonderland Park, City of San Antonio, Habitat for Humanity, health, wellness, relationship-building, charitable organization, financial assistance, employees in need, volunteerism, Image