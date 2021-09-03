Friday, September 3, 2021
Texas-based Deep Ellum Brewing Co. releases uber-hoppy IPA Variety Pack
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Fri, Sep 3, 2021 at 10:17 AM
click to enlarge
-
Photo Courtesy Deep Ellum Brewing Co.
-
Dallas-based Deep Ellum Brewing Co. has released an uber-hoppy IPA variety pack.
Hop-heads, listen up: Dallas-based Deep Ellum Brewing Co. has released an IPA variety pack that aims to sate Texans' cravings for skunky suds.
The 12-can IPA Variety Pack brings all of Deep Ellum’s hoppiest creations together in one case, ranging from its classic 7% ABV Deep Ellum IPA to the tangerine and lemon vibes of the Easy Peasy IPA. Also included are the juicy stylings of the brewery's Manic Confidence and its all-new Hop Seeker Series.
The Hop Seeker Series was released
in August, and Deep Ellum touted it as the brewer's “juiciest, piney-est and dankest” ale yet.
The Deep Ellum IPA Variety 12-Pack is now available in liquor and grocery stores across Texas.
