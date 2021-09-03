Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, September 3, 2021

Texas-based Deep Ellum Brewing Co. releases uber-hoppy IPA Variety Pack

Posted By on Fri, Sep 3, 2021 at 10:17 AM

click to enlarge Dallas-based Deep Ellum Brewing Co. has released an uber-hoppy IPA variety pack. - PHOTO COURTESY DEEP ELLUM BREWING CO.
  • Photo Courtesy Deep Ellum Brewing Co.
  • Dallas-based Deep Ellum Brewing Co. has released an uber-hoppy IPA variety pack.
Hop-heads, listen up: Dallas-based Deep Ellum Brewing Co. has released an IPA variety pack that aims to sate Texans' cravings for skunky suds.

The 12-can IPA Variety Pack brings all of Deep Ellum’s hoppiest creations together in one case, ranging from its classic 7% ABV Deep Ellum IPA to the tangerine and lemon vibes of the Easy Peasy IPA. Also included are the juicy stylings of the brewery's Manic Confidence and its all-new Hop Seeker Series.



The Hop Seeker Series was released in August, and Deep Ellum touted it as the brewer's “juiciest, piney-est and dankest” ale yet.

The Deep Ellum IPA Variety 12-Pack is now available in liquor and grocery stores across Texas.

