Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 8, 2021

San Antonio Beer Festival returning October 16, featuring more than 400 brews, food, live music

Posted By on Wed, Sep 8, 2021 at 10:37 AM

click to enlarge This year's San Antonio Beer Festival will take place in downtown San Antonio's Crockett Park. - JAIME MONZON FOR SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL
  • Jaime Monzon for San Antonio Beer Festival
  • This year's San Antonio Beer Festival will take place in downtown San Antonio's Crockett Park.
The San Antonio Beer Festival will return Saturday, October 16 for its fifteenth year, bringing 400 craft and premium beers, live music, DJs and chef-prepared bites to downtown's Crockett Park.

Sponsored by H-E-B, the annual gathering benefits the San Antonio Food Bank in its mission to fight hunger in and around the Alamo City.



As Texas' second-largest, single-day beer celebration, the San Antonio Beer Festival is jam-packed with unique casks, one-of-a-kind collaborations and samples of brews ranging from porters and stouts to ciders and sours. More than 100 local, regional and worldwide brewers will offer pours.

In addition to its new downtown location, the fest will for the first time offer a mid-tier General Admission PLUS ticket, which allows the holder to enter at 1 p.m. VIP ticketholders will gain entrance at noon, access to a VIP zone and other perks, while General Admission ticketholders will be allowed entry when the event formally kicks off at 1:30 p.m.

The San Antonio Beer Festival is a 21-and-up event, and runs through 6:30 p.m., rain or shine. Tickets are on sale now.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Southern Fried: Southerleigh Haute South succeeds with new, if caloric, spins on regional comfort food Read More

  2. Mochinut closes temporarily, Oktoberfest in SA: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week Read More

  3. Beethoven Männerchor, San Antonio’s oldest German beer hall, unveils Oktoberfest details Read More

  4. Eat your way through San Antonio’s food culture Read More

  5. San Antonio's Mochinut will reopen this Friday after closure to deal with equipment issues Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 25th, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation