San Antonio Beer Festival returning October 16, featuring more than 400 brews, food, live music

Jaime Monzon for San Antonio Beer Festival
This year's San Antonio Beer Festival will take place in downtown San Antonio's Crockett Park.
The San Antonio Beer Festival will return Saturday, October 16 for its fifteenth year, bringing 400 craft and premium beers, live music, DJs and chef-prepared bites to downtown's Crockett Park.
Sponsored by H-E-B, the annual gathering benefits the San Antonio Food Bank in its mission to fight hunger in and around the Alamo City.
As Texas' second-largest, single-day beer celebration, the San Antonio Beer Festival is jam-packed with unique casks, one-of-a-kind collaborations and samples of brews ranging from porters and stouts to ciders and sours. More than 100 local, regional and worldwide brewers will offer pours.
In addition to its new downtown location, the fest will for the first time offer a mid-tier General Admission PLUS ticket, which allows the holder to enter at 1 p.m. VIP ticketholders will gain entrance at noon, access to a VIP zone and other perks, while General Admission ticketholders will be allowed entry when the event formally kicks off at 1:30 p.m.
The San Antonio Beer Festival is a 21-and-up event, and runs through 6:30 p.m., rain or shine. Tickets
are on sale now.
