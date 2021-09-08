Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 8, 2021

San Antonio's Mochinut will reopen this Friday after closure to deal with equipment issues

Posted By on Wed, Sep 8, 2021 at 9:46 AM

click image L.A.-based chain Mochinut will reopen this Friday. - INSTAGRAM / MOCHINUT_SA
  • Instagram / mochinut_sa
  • L.A.-based chain Mochinut will reopen this Friday.
California-based Mochinut opened its first San Antonio location in late August but announced a temporary closure days later, citing a lack of “crucial equipment.”

Now, in a Tuesday social media post, the purveyor of fluffy, Korean-style doughnuts said the gear issue is behind it and the SA store will reopen Friday.



“Maintenance has been finished! We'll reopen this Friday the 10th,” the Instagram post read. “We appreciate all of your patience and we hope to see you all there!”

The Mochinut shop, located at 5222 De Zavala Road, serves raspberry, coffee, guava, matcha, banana and ube — or mashed purple yam — versions of its Instagram-worthy doughnuts. Made with glutinous rice flour, the fried treats feature a unique bubbly shape, along with a light, crisp exterior and soft, chewy interior.

Though the chain is best known for sweets, it also offers Korean rice flour-coated hot dogs. The San Antonio shop doesn't yet offer the savory snacks, but according an Instagram post, they will make an appearance in the future.

The San Antonio Mochinut location is the chain’s twentieth.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Southern Fried: Southerleigh Haute South succeeds with new, if caloric, spins on regional comfort food Read More

  2. Mochinut closes temporarily, Oktoberfest in SA: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week Read More

  3. Beethoven Männerchor, San Antonio’s oldest German beer hall, unveils Oktoberfest details Read More

  4. Eat your way through San Antonio’s food culture Read More

  5. San Antonio chefs will compete in Burger Showdown to benefit fresh fruit and veggie program Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 25th, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation