San Antonio's Mochinut will reopen this Friday after closure to deal with equipment issues

L.A.-based chain Mochinut will reopen this Friday.

California-based Mochinut opened its first San Antonio location in late August but announced a temporary closure days later, citing a lack of “crucial equipment.”Now, in a Tuesday social media post, the purveyor of fluffy, Korean-style doughnuts said the gear issue is behind it and the SA store will reopen Friday.“Maintenance has been finished! We'll reopen this Friday the 10th,” the Instagram post read. “We appreciate all of your patience and we hope to see you all there!”The Mochinut shop, located at 5222 De Zavala Road, serves raspberry, coffee, guava, matcha, banana and ube — or mashed purple yam — versions of its Instagram-worthy doughnuts. Made with glutinous rice flour, the fried treats feature a unique bubbly shape, along with a light, crisp exterior and soft, chewy interior.Though the chain is best known for sweets, it also offers Korean rice flour-coated hot dogs. The San Antonio shop doesn't yet offer the savory snacks, but according an Instagram post, they will make an appearance in the future.The San Antonio Mochinut location is the chain’s twentieth.