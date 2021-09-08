Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Two San Antonio breweries landed medals last weekend at the U.S. Open Beer Championship

Posted By on Wed, Sep 8, 2021 at 11:13 AM

click to enlarge Second Pitch Beer Co. has received a gold medal at the 2021 U.S. Open Beer Championship. - INSTAGRAM / SECONDPITCHBEERCOMPANY
  • Instagram / secondpitchbeercompany
  • Second Pitch Beer Co. has received a gold medal at the 2021 U.S. Open Beer Championship.
A pair of San Antonio brewers grabbed medals last weekend at the 2021 U.S. Open Beer Championship.

Second Pitch Beer Co. landed a gold medal in the California Common category for its malty, amber-hued Hometown Lager, while Roadmap Brewing received bronze in the Scottish Ale category for its Craven Cottage Scottish Ale. 



Alamo City-based Second Pitch was one of 20 Texas breweries to be awarded a top prize at the competition, which took place in Oxford, Ohio. The California Common category in which it won is for lagers fermented at temperatures usually reserved for ales. The style provides a toasty, caramel-like malt character sometimes referred to as “steam beer.”

The San Antonio brewery's Hometown Lager — an homage to owner and head brewer Jim Hansen’s hometown of San Francisco — features a solid malt backbone with some sweetness and breadiness. Imbibers can expect fruity notes such as lemon and grapefruit as well as floral hops.

Roadmap's bronze-finishing Craven Cottage is reminiscent of an Extra Special Bitter and offers a sweet, clean nose, malt and clove notes and a short finish. The Scottish Ale category in which it won is for ales brewed in a malt-forward style with caramel-like flavors.

Judges in the 2021 U.S. Open Beer Championship tasted some 8,000 beers from the United States and Canada produced in more than 140 styles. Judges are told only the categories they are tasting, not the identities of the brewers or where they're located.  

