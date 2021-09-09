Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 9, 2021

San Antonio comes in dead last on a new ranking of Texas' most sober big cities

Posted By on Thu, Sep 9, 2021 at 3:34 PM

click image San Antonio is not one of Texas' most "sober" cities. - PEXELS / BURST
  • Pexels / Burst
  • San Antonio is not one of Texas' most "sober" cities.
It should come as little surprise that party-ready San Antonio didn't top a new list of Texas' soberest big cities. What may be a jolt though is that we landed squarely at the bottom.

Austin residents, followed respectively by those of Houston and Dallas, conducted the most per-capita online searches for mocktails and non-alcoholic beer of Lone Star State metros, according to a new study by drink-sensitivity specialists YorkTest.



San Antonio landed at No. 8 on the list, the lowest ranking among the state's biggest cities.

YorkTest looked at location-based data for more than 200,000 monthly Google searches to determine which cities' residents showed the most interest in alcohol-free beverages.

While the study's findings suggest San Antonians aren't in a hurry to jump on the wagon, those looking for booze-free cocktails here aren't completely SOL.

Local establishments including The Modernist, HASH Vegan Eats and Hops & Hounds offer sober cocktail menus, and most craft-cocktail spots will happily oblige requests to shake up nonalcoholic drinks.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Flavor »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Two San Antonio breweries landed medals last weekend at the U.S. Open Beer Championship Read More

  2. San Antonio's 4th Annual Fideo Loco Festival will celebrate the South Texas favorite November 6 Read More

  3. San Antonio Beer Festival returning October 16, featuring more than 400 brews, food, live music Read More

  4. Minds behind San Antonio's Bexar Tonics launching sandwich pop-up Dang!wich next month Read More

  5. San Antonio's Mochinut will reopen this Friday after closure to deal with equipment issues Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 8, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation