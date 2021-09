San Antonio comes in dead last on a new ranking of Texas' most sober big cities

click image Pexels / Burst

San Antonio is not one of Texas' most "sober" cities.

It should come as little surprise that party-ready San Antonio didn't top a new list of Texas' soberest big cities. What may be a jolt though is that we landed squarely at the bottom.Austin residents, followed respectively by those of Houston and Dallas, conducted the most per-capita online searches for mocktails and non-alcoholic beer of Lone Star State metros, according to a new study by drink-sensitivity specialists YorkTest.San Antonio landed at No. 8 on the list, the lowest ranking among the state's biggest cities.YorkTest looked at location-based data for more than 200,000 monthly Google searches to determine which cities' residents showed the most interest in alcohol-free beverages.While the study's findings suggest San Antonians aren't in a hurry to jump on the wagon, those looking for booze-free cocktails here aren't completely SOL.Local establishments including The Modernist, HASH Vegan Eats and Hops & Hounds offer sober cocktail menus, and most craft-cocktail spots will happily oblige requests to shake up nonalcoholic drinks.