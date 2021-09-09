Travel + Leisure readers name San Antonio as the sixth-best U.S. destination city

click image
-
Unsplash / Matthew LeJune
-
San Antonio has been named the sixth best destination city in the United States by Travel + Leisure readers.
San Antonio was voted the sixth-best destination city in the United States by readers of Travel
+ Leisure
magazine.
The mag’s annual World's Best Awards
survey asks readers for their insights on destination cities, rating sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping and overall value.
This year, San Antonio is nestled between metro heavyweights Chicago and New York City with a score of 84.36 out of 100. SA is the only Texas city included in the 2021 Top 10 rankings, up from No. 7 last year and No. 11 in 2019.
Charleston, South Carolina, topped the list for the ninth year in a row.
The Alamo City also racked up an impressive showing on other lists included in this year's World's Best Awards.
Hotel Emma ranked seventh in The Top 15 City Hotels in the Continental U.S. — the only Texas property to land on the list.
Additionally, San Antonio properties dominated the Top 10 Resorts in Texas category, with La Cantera Resort & Spa coming in at No. 5, JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa at No. 7 and Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort & Spa at No. 10.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.