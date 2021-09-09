Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 9, 2021

Travel + Leisure readers name San Antonio as the sixth-best U.S. destination city

Posted By on Thu, Sep 9, 2021 at 3:53 PM

click image San Antonio has been named the sixth best destination city in the United States by Travel + Leisure readers. - UNSPLASH / MATTHEW LEJUNE
  • Unsplash / Matthew LeJune
  • San Antonio has been named the sixth best destination city in the United States by Travel + Leisure readers.
San Antonio was voted the sixth-best destination city in the United States by readers of Travel + Leisure magazine.

The mag’s annual World's Best Awards survey asks readers for their insights on destination cities, rating sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping and overall value.



This year, San Antonio is nestled between metro heavyweights Chicago and New York City with a score of 84.36 out of 100. SA is the only Texas city included in the 2021 Top 10 rankings, up from No. 7 last year and No. 11 in 2019.

Charleston, South Carolina, topped the list for the ninth year in a row.

The Alamo City also racked up an impressive showing on other lists included in this year's World's Best Awards.

Hotel Emma ranked seventh in The Top 15 City Hotels in the Continental U.S. — the only Texas property to land on the list.

Additionally, San Antonio properties dominated the Top 10 Resorts in Texas category, with La Cantera Resort & Spa coming in at No. 5, JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa at No. 7 and Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort & Spa at No. 10.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Two San Antonio breweries landed medals last weekend at the U.S. Open Beer Championship Read More

  2. San Antonio's 4th Annual Fideo Loco Festival will celebrate the South Texas favorite November 6 Read More

  3. San Antonio Beer Festival returning October 16, featuring more than 400 brews, food, live music Read More

  4. Minds behind San Antonio's Bexar Tonics launching sandwich pop-up Dang!wich next month Read More

  5. San Antonio's Mochinut will reopen this Friday after closure to deal with equipment issues Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 8, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation