Friday, September 10, 2021

Blanco-based distiller Andalusia releases groundbreaking new single-malt Texas whiskey

Posted By on Fri, Sep 10, 2021 at 12:56 PM

click image Andalusia Whiskey Co. has released the first-ever grain to glass, bottled in bond Texas whiskey. - INSTAGRAM / ANDALUSIAWHISKEYCO
Blanco-based Andalusia Whiskey Co. has achieved a milestone for the booming Texas whiskey industry in the release of what it's billing as the Lone Star State’s first bottled-in-bond, single-malt whiskey.

You may be asking, “So, why is this a big deal?”



Simply put, the U.S. Bottled in Bond Act of 1897, created to guarantee the quality of a whiskey, requires the strictest production standards, including that it be distilled by one distillery, in one season and by one master distiller.

Andalusia's Bottled in Bond Single Malt is 100% malted barley double distilled in the operation's copper-pot still, aged four years in new, 53-gallon #4 char oak barrels. Distillery tasting notes describe flavors of chocolate, dark cherries, vanilla, oak, leather and malt.

click to enlarge The Andalusia Whiskey Co. Bottled in Bond Single Malt. - PHOTO COURTESY ANDALUSIA WHISKEY CO.
Bottled in Bond Single Malt is available for purchase at the distillery at 6462 N. U.S. Highway 281 in Blanco, located 60 miles or so north of San Antonio. Folks can also purchase a bottle online, but because whiskey can't be shipped, online purchases must also be picked up at the distillery.

