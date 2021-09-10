Fideo Loco Festival, U.S. Open Beer Championship: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
Second Pitch Beer Co. has received a gold medal at the 2021 U.S. Open Beer Championship.
San Antonio food lovers had lots to celebrate this week — from two local craft breweries placing at a national competition to the return of the Fideo Loco Festival.
Folks were also curious about how a recent transplant to the city could eat their way through its food culture, and they rejoiced when the city's first Mochinut location announced its reopening.
Did you miss something? Check out the stories below for this week's most-read food news.
