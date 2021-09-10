Friday, September 10, 2021
San Antonio-based vegan chain Project Pollo will hold first-anniversary event next weekend
Project Pollo will celebrate one year anniversary at Roadmap Brewing September 18.
Fast-growing vegan chain Project Pollo will celebrate one year of ruffling fast-food feathers at Roadmap Brewing — its original roost — on Saturday, September 18.
The San Antonio-based business will sling free sandwiches made with house breaded crispy Chikn’ topped with house-made aioli and dill pickles from noon to 3 p.m.
As part of the celebration, the pet-friendly brewery will offer $1-off pints. DJ Danny will provide tunes, and outdoor games will round out the party.
Project Pollo has opened 12 locations in just as many months, selling scratch-made vegan sandwiches, wraps and sides in his SA home base, along with Austin, Round Rock, Dallas and Houston.
