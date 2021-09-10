Friday, September 10, 2021
San Antonio deli-inspired eatery The Hayden launching Wednesday breakfast-for-dinner menu
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Fri, Sep 10, 2021 at 10:46 AM
click to enlarge
-
Photo Courtesy The Hayden
-
The Hayden will offer brinner Wednesdays from 5-9 p.m.
Jewish deli-inspired restaurant The Hayden will debut a "brinner" menu — that’s shorthand for breakfast-for-dinner — later this month.
The Alamo Heights-area eatery introduced breakfast back in July. Impressed with the customer response, owner Adam Lampenstein and Executive Chef Bill Corbett decided to offer those same items for dinner every Wednesday from 5-9 p.m., starting September 22.
The Hayden's breakfast dishes include South Texas diner standbys such as biscuits and gravy, along with more creative options such as fried chicken served with a latke waffle. In keeping with its Jewish deli inspiration, the spot also offers a Nova lox bagel sandwich.
The Hayden is open Tuesday through Thursday 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday 8 a.m.- 10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: The Hayden, brinner, breakfast for dinner, owner, Adam Lampenstein, Executive Chef Bill Corbett, new menu Wednesday, Alamo Heights, restaurants near me, San Antonio restaurants, San Antonio food, Image