Friday, September 10, 2021

San Antonio deli-inspired eatery The Hayden launching Wednesday breakfast-for-dinner menu

Friday, September 10, 2021

click to enlarge The Hayden will offer brinner Wednesdays from 5-9 p.m. - PHOTO COURTESY THE HAYDEN
  • Photo Courtesy The Hayden
  • The Hayden will offer brinner Wednesdays from 5-9 p.m.
Jewish deli-inspired restaurant The Hayden will debut a "brinner" menu — that’s shorthand for breakfast-for-dinner — later this month.

The Alamo Heights-area eatery introduced breakfast back in July. Impressed with the customer response, owner Adam Lampenstein and Executive Chef Bill Corbett decided to offer those same items for dinner every Wednesday from 5-9 p.m., starting September 22.



The Hayden's breakfast dishes include South Texas diner standbys such as biscuits and gravy, along with more creative options such as fried chicken served with a latke waffle. In keeping with its Jewish deli inspiration, the spot also offers a Nova lox bagel sandwich.

The Hayden is open Tuesday through Thursday 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday 8 a.m.- 10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

