Friday, September 10, 2021

San Antonio influencer Donovan Thomson to open new Big Hops location in New Braunfels this fall

Posted By on Fri, Sep 10, 2021 at 3:46 PM

click image The New Braunfels location will closely resemble the Shaenfield spot in San Antonio. - INSTAGRAM / BIGHOPSSHAENFIELD
  • Instagram / bighopsshaenfield
  • The New Braunfels location will closely resemble the Shaenfield spot in San Antonio.
Donovan Thomson, the influencer and military veteran behind local social media marketing presence SATXRated, is getting into the beer biz.

The New York native is partnering with fellow vet Audi Paredes on a new Big Hops taproom franchise in New Braunfels, the chain's first location outside of San Antonio proper.



The pair's venture will open in November with the same rotating draft system, beer-focused events and brewpub-style fare familiar to Big Hops regulars.

However, Thomson said the new location will have more of a neighborhood bar feel. He hopes the spot's 32 taps will allow regulars to broaden their beer horizons.

"What we’re hoping to do is bring awareness and introduce the community to beers they may not have tried from local craft brewers, because we're bringing it to them in one spot,” he added.

Located at 2188 Texas Highway 46, the New Braunfels will be the fourth Big Hops location. It's also be the first franchise venture for both Thomson and Paredes.

