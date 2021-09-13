Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 13, 2021

Northwest San Antonio spot the Study Space will relaunch brunch after three-month hiatus

Posted By on Mon, Sep 13, 2021 at 2:16 PM

click image Study Space will relaunch brunch September 25 after a three month hiatus. - INSTAGRAM / STUDYSPACESA
  • Instagram / studyspacesa
  • Study Space will relaunch brunch September 25 after a three month hiatus.
After a three-months hiatus, UTSA-area bar, grill and coffee shop the Study Space will get back into the brunch game on Saturday, September 25.

The Study Space took brunch off the menu in June, citing a lack of staff, but announced its revival last weekend via social media. An Instagram post featured a shot of the restaurant's buttermilk pancakes and a french fry hash along with an invitation for fans to save the date.



Brunch will resume Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The spot also serves breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon on weekdays and offers lunch and dinner daily. Study hours — when the house music is turned down for students hitting the books — run Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Study Space is located at 7280 UTSA Blvd.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. New spot on San Antonio's Broadway corridor will serve coffee and tea with Indian twist Read More

  2. San Antonio's Burger Boy chain will locate new restaurant in Live Oak near IKEA store Read More

  3. San Antonio Freebirds will offer freebies this Thursday and Monday for National Guacamole, Queso Days Read More

  4. San Antonio couple behind Little Em's provides update on new Southtown eatery Up Scale Read More

  5. Smoothie and healthy-eating concept Kineapple coming to the food hall at San Antonio's Pearl Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 8, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation