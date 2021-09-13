Northwest San Antonio spot the Study Space will relaunch brunch after three-month hiatus

click image Instagram / studyspacesa

After a three-months hiatus, UTSA-area bar, grill and coffee shop the Study Space will get back into the brunch game on Saturday, September 25.The Study Space took brunch off the menu in June, citing a lack of staff, but announced its revival last weekend via social media. An Instagram post featured a shot of the restaurant's buttermilk pancakes and a french fry hash along with an invitation for fans to save the date.Brunch will resume Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The spot also serves breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon on weekdays and offers lunch and dinner daily. Study hours — when the house music is turned down for students hitting the books — run Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.The Study Space is located at 7280 UTSA Blvd.