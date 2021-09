Popular Austin spot Carnitas el Güero opening first San Antonio location

click image Instagram / carnitaselgueroaustin

Folks who just can't get enough slow-simmered pork, rejoice: popular Austin outfit Carnitas El Güero is opening a San Antonio location.The eatery, known for carnitas-loaded tacos and tortas, is poised to open an outpost at 10151 Culebra Road on Wednesday, according to an Instagram post from its owners In July, Carnitas El Güero chef Gustavo Reyes competed in San Antonio’s Taco Rumble, serving up his carnitas topped with chopped cilantro, onions and fiery salsa. Reyes may have been bested by local food truck La Fonda de Jaime 2.0, but he told thehe was intent on building an Alamo City following for his signature swine.“We’re really looking forward to expanding,” he hinted at the competition. “This is what we love to do, so we’re excited to bring it to San Antonio.”Reyes' new carnitas spot will be open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.