Tuesday, September 14, 2021
San Antonio's Burger Boy chain will locate new restaurant in Live Oak near IKEA store
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Tue, Sep 14, 2021 at 12:38 PM
-
Photo Courtesy Burger Boy
-
The location of San Antonio's sixth Burger Boy will be on the city's Northeast side.
Fast-growing San Antonio chain Burger Boy will open a sixth restaurant, this one in Live Oak near the city’s only IKEA location.
The purveyor of award-winning burgers, milkshakes and crinkle-cut fries announced plans in May
to expand into Northeast San Antonio, but has remained mum on the new location.
That is, until it planted a sign identifying the empty parcel of land where it will build the new store. It's on Pat Booker Road just south of Loop 1604.
click to enlarge
-
Nina Rangel
-
The new location will be on Pat Booker Road, just south of Loop 1604.
The Current
reached out to Burger Boy for an update on construction plans and an opening date, but hasn't yet hear back at press time.
Another Burger Boy location on South New Braunfels is set to open this fall. There are currently four operating Burger Boy locations in San Antonio.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: Burger Boy, new location, new restaurant, opening, burgers, shakes, French fries, San Antonio, North San Antonio, Bitters Road, Live Oak, Pat Booker, Universal City, construction, new restaurants, San Antonio restaurants, San Antonio food, Image