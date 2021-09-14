Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 14, 2021

San Antonio's Burger Boy chain will locate new restaurant in Live Oak near IKEA store

Posted By on Tue, Sep 14, 2021 at 12:38 PM

The location of San Antonio's sixth Burger Boy will be on the city's Northeast side. - PHOTO COURTESY BURGER BOY
  • Photo Courtesy Burger Boy
  • The location of San Antonio's sixth Burger Boy will be on the city's Northeast side.
Fast-growing San Antonio chain Burger Boy will open a sixth restaurant, this one in Live Oak near the city’s only IKEA location.

The purveyor of award-winning burgers, milkshakes and crinkle-cut fries announced plans in May to expand into Northeast San Antonio, but has remained mum on the new location.



That is, until it planted a sign identifying the empty parcel of land where it will build the new store. It's on Pat Booker Road just south of Loop 1604.
click to enlarge The new location will be on Pat Booker Road, just south of Loop 1604. - NINA RANGEL
  • Nina Rangel
  • The new location will be on Pat Booker Road, just south of Loop 1604.
The Current reached out to Burger Boy for an update on construction plans and an opening date, but hasn't yet hear back at press time.

Another Burger Boy location on South New Braunfels is set to open this fall. There are currently four operating Burger Boy locations in San Antonio.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. New spot on San Antonio's Broadway corridor will serve coffee and tea with Indian twist Read More

  2. San Antonio couple behind Little Em's provides update on new Southtown eatery Up Scale Read More

  3. San Antonio Freebirds will offer freebies this Thursday and Monday for National Guacamole, Queso Days Read More

  4. Popular Austin spot Carnitas el Güero opening first San Antonio location Read More

  5. San Antonio's Lambermont Castle to host ghost-themed pop-up cocktail events in October Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 8, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation