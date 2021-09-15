Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, September 15, 2021

San Antonio Freebirds will offer freebies this Thursday and Monday for National Guacamole, Queso Days

Posted By on Wed, Sep 15, 2021 at 11:21 AM

San Antonio Freebirds locations will offer free Guacamole, Queso.
  • Photo Courtesy Freebirds World Burrito
We’ve never needed a reason to order extra guac or queso, but San Antonio locations of Freebirds World Burrito are using the condiments’ national holidays as an excuse to give them away.

On National Guacamole Day — Thursday, September 16 — guests can redeem a free side of guac with any in-store entree purchase. Guests can partake in a similar promotion on Monday, September 20, National Queso Day, when stores will dole out free queso.



The Austin-based burrito and taco chain operates six locations in San Antonio.

