Thursday, September 16, 2021

Owner of San Antonio's Dakota East Side Ice House to open second kitchen later this fall

Posted By on Thu, Sep 16, 2021 at 1:50 PM

San Antonio's Dakota East Side Ice House will introduce a new a to-go food extension this fall.
  • Instagram / thedakotasa
  San Antonio's Dakota East Side Ice House will introduce a new a to-go food extension this fall.
Dakota East Side Ice House will introduce a new a to-go food extension at a location it's renovating on the same east-of-downtown block where it operates, MySA reports.

While the ice house already serves up items such as Wagyu chili Frito pie and carnitas tacos, a second kitchen will allow it to prepare other items such as smoked brisket, dried meats, fried pork skins and possibly pizza by the slice, according to the news site.



Dakota Ice House owner Kent Oliver told MySA a new kitchen is being installed at the to-go building, located at 419 S. Hackberry St. He hopes to be fully operational by late November.

The 1926 building being converted into the to-go operation was originally used to store ice, according to Office of Historic Preservation documents cited in the news story.

