Thursday, September 16, 2021

Owners of San Antonio's Golden Wok restaurants embroiled in $2 million lawsuit

Posted By on Thu, Sep 16, 2021 at 11:35 AM

click image Owners of San Antonio's Golden Wok restaurants are embroiled in multimillion-dollar lawsuit. - SCREENSHOT / GOOGLE MAPS
  • Screenshot / Google Maps
  • Owners of San Antonio's Golden Wok restaurants are embroiled in multimillion-dollar lawsuit.
Constance “Connie” Andrews, founder of San Antonio's Golden Wok chain, has sued her longtime business partner and alleged common-law spouse Wai Hung “Kenneth” Lau for more than $2 million, the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Andrews, 82, alleges that Lau, 69, misappropriated assets by using her share of their partnership to buy real estate solely in his name, according to the daily. She also claims in her suit that documents bearing her signature were prepared without her knowledge.



A representative for Lau told the Express-News he was unaware of the lawsuit, and the restauranteur reportedly didn't respond after the paper emailed a copy of the filing.

In her suit, Andrews accuses Lau of spending an “enormous amount of funds, far more than a generous salary, to acquire properties that he placed a great part of in his name alone,” according to the court petition, filed last month in state District Court.

Further, the suit alleges that Andrews was “been locked out of the business"  and that she hasn't received new keys despite being a 50% owner of the partnership, the Express-News reports.

According to the report, the pair own not just the well-known Chinese restaurants but a casino and eatery in South Dakota, along with real estate holdings in San Antonio, California and the Las Vegas area.

Lau and Andrews became business partners in 1976, when they opened a second Golden Wok location, according to the Express-News. According to Andrews’ complaint, she handed half of the business to Lau shortly after they moved in together in what she alleges was a common law marriage.

