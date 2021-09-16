Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 16, 2021

San Antonio-based Whataburger lands on lists of most- and least-caloric burgers in the U.S.

Posted By on Thu, Sep 16, 2021 at 12:49 PM

click to enlarge San Antonio-based Whataburger has landed on lists of most- and least-calorific burgers in the U.S. - PHOTO COURTESY WHATABURGER
  • Photo Courtesy Whataburger
  • San Antonio-based Whataburger has landed on lists of most- and least-calorific burgers in the U.S.
It’s safe to say most folks aren't counting calories when they order a juicy burger.

Even so, the food sensitivity specialists at YorkTest compared nutritional information for hundreds of burgers offered by U.S. fast food chains in honor of National Cheeseburger Day, which takes place Saturday.



Turns out, San Antonio-based Whataburger had offerings that landed on the study's Top 10 lists for both the most- and least-caloric burgers. Who knew our options were so varied?

On the waistline-expanding side, Whataburger’s Mushroom Swiss Burger ranked as the seventh most calorific burger in the U.S., weighing in at 1,110 calories. The cheesy, pork-laden indulgence topping that list was Burger King's Bacon King, whose whopping 2,102 calories is sufficient to fuel many adults for an entire day, according to Institute of Medicine Dietary Reference Intakes data.

On the skinny side, San Antonio chain’s Whataburger Jr. is the fourth least calorific burger with a relatively lean 310 calories. Topping that list is a standard Burger King burger, which has just 241 calories — roughly a tenth of its waistline-expanding Bacon King.

To reveal which burgers are the highest and lowest in calories, YorkTest used nutritional data from the restaurants' online U.S. menus, not taking into account any extra add-ons or items being removed.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Owners of San Antonio's Golden Wok restaurants embroiled in $2 million lawsuit Read More

  2. Owner of San Antonio's Dakota East Side Ice House to open second kitchen later this fall Read More

  3. New spot on San Antonio's Broadway corridor will serve coffee and tea with Indian twist Read More

  4. San Antonio's Central Market to highlight Latinx-owned products during Hispanic Heritage Month Read More

  5. San Antonio's Burger Boy chain will locate new restaurant in Live Oak near IKEA store Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 8, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation