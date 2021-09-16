San Antonio's Central Market to highlight Latinx-owned products during Hispanic Heritage Month

click to enlarge Instagram / godzilla_banzai

San Antonio's Central Market will highlight Hispanic-owned products during Hispanic Heritage Month.

The San Antonio location of gourmet grocer Central Market is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, which kicked off this week, by highlighting products from Latinx-owned companies from around the world.Now through October 15, the H-E-B-operated retailer will feature Hispanic-owned wines and coffee, gourmet chocolates, salsas and more. Featured brands include Wrath Wines — founded by Winemaker Miguel Lepe, the first Mexican-American winemaker in the Santa Lucia Highlands region — and Coco Andre, a Mexican-American, woman-owned and -operated chocolate shop in Oak Cliff, Texas.Coinciding with Hispanic Heritage Month, the celebration is also a part of Central Market’s Be the Change initiative, which pledges to advance equality and inclusion across Texas. Be the Change provides tools and support for Central Market employees, suppliers and community allies, according to the company.