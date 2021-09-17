Golden Wok Lawsuit, Haunted Tavern Pop-up: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
click to enlarge
-
Screenshot / Google Maps
-
Owners of San Antonio's Golden Wok restaurants are embroiled in multimillion-dollar lawsuit.
When it comes to food news this week, San Antonio was all about the chisme
.
Looking at the numbers, readers were intrigued by news that the owners — and alleged longtime romantic partners — behind San Antonio's Golden Wok restaurants are reportedly embroiled in a $2 million lawsuit.
Folks also read up on emerging details on two new downtown-area spots, Amaretti Coffee and Up Scale. And with the Halloween season growing closer, they also clicked for details on a (now sold-out) ghost-themed cocktail event at event space Lambermont Castle.
Read on for these top food stories and more.
