Friday, September 17, 2021

San Antonio ranks as sixth-best U.S. city for farmers markets, according to study

Posted By on Fri, Sep 17, 2021 at 12:51 PM

San Antonio is the sixth best city for farmers markets in the United States, according to study.
  • Flickr / Gemma Billings
  • San Antonio is the sixth best city for farmers markets in the United States, according to study.
San Antonio landed at sixth place in online tip site Gardens Alive's new study ranking the 50 largest U.S. cities on which has the best farmers markets.

Researchers compared the metros on factors including their overall number of markets, number of organic markets and their walkability. After assigning “weights” to each factor, they gave each city a score of 0 to 50 — the higher the number the better — to determine its ranking.



Los Angeles grabbed the No. 1 slot with a score of 42.9, while Portland, Oregon (with 29.9) and Houston (with 29.8) grabbed the next two slots, respectively. The Alamo City scored 24.4.

The East Coast isn't exactly a mecca for farmer's markets, according to the report. Buffalo, New York, ranked as the worst city, holding a dismal score of 5.9. Other East Coast spots, including Virginia Beach and Orlando, Florida, landed high on its list of cities with the worst markets.

San Antonio and Houston were the only Texas cities mentioned on either list.

