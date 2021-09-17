San Antonio Torchy’s Tacos locations to offer free delivery September 20-26

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Torchy’s Tacos

Torchy’s Tacos locations will offer free grub delivery from September 20-26.

To celebrate National Queso Day — Monday, September 20, for those penciling it on your calendars — Torchy’s Tacos' San Antonio locations are offering free deliveries from September 20-26.The delivery freebie isn't just a celebration of the cheesy food holiday, however. According to an announcement from the Austin-based chain, the giveaway also marks the beginning of its new partnership with DashMart, a digital convenience store powered by DoorDash.Starting in early October, fans of Torchy's Green Chile Queso and Diablo Sauce will be able to purchase those products for delivery or pickup at DashMart locations in the San Antonio area.To take part in the free delivery offer, folks can order from the Torchy’s app or on the eatery’s website.