West Texas spot touted as one of the state's first brewpubs will sell its beer in San Antonio, other cities

San Angelo's Eola School Restaurant and Brewery, which closed last year amid the COVID-19 crisis, will reopen Saturday, October 9 with new ownership, a new name and its beers available in San Antonio and other Texas markets.Renamed Farm Ale Brewing Co., the operation has begun offering its beer in cans for the first time at select retail locations here, Austin San Angelo and the Big Bend area.New owner Jason Cook recently announced that the brewery will donate 1.5% of all brewery and retail proceeds to farmers, and plans to expand farming partnerships across the state through local co-ops.In operation since 2006, Farm Ale purports itself to be one of the state's first brewpubs.