New study ranks San Antonio as fourth-worst city in the U.S. for drunk driving

click to enlarge Pexels / Energepic.com

San Antonio has ranked fourth-worst city in the U.S. for drunk driving, FBI research shows.

It may not be a surprise to hear that San Antonio, known for its fishbowl-sized margaritas and annual weeklong party, landed on a list of the worst cities for drunk driving.But we didn't just land on that list, fam, we landed damn near the top. At No. 4 in the nation, to be exact.Insurance site BuyAutoInsurance.com used three years of FBI crime data to analyze national DUI arrest data for the 30 largest U.S. metros and ranked them by DUIs per capita.While Vegas topped the list, the next four cities were all in Texas — Austin, El Paso, San Antonio and Houston in that order.San Antonio recorded 1,111 DUI arrests per 100,000 residents over the three studied years. Austin, El Paso and Houston, which recorded 1,254, 1,199 and 787 per 100,000 residents, respectively. Vegas, meanwhile, had 1,986 per 100,000 residents.