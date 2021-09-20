Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 20, 2021

Texas chef Fermín Núñez among Food & Wine Magazine’s Best New Chefs of 2021

Posted By on Mon, Sep 20, 2021 at 11:21 AM

click image Texas chef Fermín Núñez has been named a Food &amp; Wine Magazine Best New Chef of 2021. - CEDRIC ANGELES
  • Cedric Angeles
  • Texas chef Fermín Núñez has been named a Food & Wine Magazine Best New Chef of 2021.
Suerte may mean “luck” in Spanish, but Fermín Núñez — the chef at the helm of the whimsically-named Austin eatery — certainly has more than luck to thank for his recent accolade as a Food & Wine Magazine Best New Chef of 2021.

The chef and Mexican immigrant took to social media to dedicate his win to “all the young kids with ‘weird names,’ the ones that took English as a Second Language, to all the ‘Fermíns’ that are afraid and ashamed to talk about their immigration status,” Núñez wrote. “This one is for all of us.”




Suerte, located in Austin’s thriving East Sixth Street neighborhood, spends a great deal of time and effort perfecting its nixtamalization process — a painstaking one which transforms dried corn kernels into fresh dough used to make tortillas and tostadas.

Arguably its claim to fame, Suerte produces between 2,500 and 3,000 from-scratch tortillas each shift. The tortillas and tostadas are then accompanied by low-and-slow-cooked brisket, crudos, aguachiles and ceviches.

"Rather than flying corn from Mexico, which is outstanding, we wanted to take corn that was grown here in Texas and treat it like you would corn in Mexico," Núñez told Food & Wine Magazine.

"Our tortillas, they're not like Mexican tortillas," he says. "But they are inspired by Mexico, and they taste to me like Mexico."

Suerte – located at 1800 E 6th St. in Austin — is open from 5-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Owners of San Antonio's Golden Wok restaurants embroiled in $2 million lawsuit Read More

  2. Golden Wok Lawsuit, Haunted Tavern Pop-up: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week Read More

  3. San Antonio-based Whataburger lands on lists of most- and least-caloric burgers in the U.S. Read More

  4. San Antonio Torchy’s Tacos locations to offer free delivery September 20-26 Read More

  5. Longtime San Antonio eatery Tomatillos Cafe y Cantina leaving Broadway for Loop 1604 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 8, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation