Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Houston-based BB's Tex-Orleans now open in San Antonio’s Alamo Ranch neighborhood

Tuesday, September 21, 2021

click image San Antonio’s first BB's Tex-Orleans is now open. - FACEBOOK / BB'S TEX-ORLEANS (ALAMO RANCH)
  • Facebook / BB's Tex-Orleans (Alamo Ranch)
  • San Antonio’s first BB's Tex-Orleans is now open.
San Antonians wanting to laissez les bon temps rouler at BB's Tex-Orleans need wait no longer.

The Houston-based chain opened its first Alamo City location Monday, serving up crawfish and seafood boils, po'boys and other Louisiana fare — some delivered with with a Tex-Mex twist.



The Alamo Ranch-area dining spot is located at 5423 W. Loop 1604 North in a renovated building that formerly housed a Logan's Roadhouse.

BB's Tex-Orleans is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

