Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 21, 2021

San Antonio boutique grocer Wong's Bodega closing Southtown location, says it's relocating

Posted By on Tue, Sep 21, 2021 at 1:47 PM

click image Wong’s Bodega will close its Southtown location next week. - INSTAGRAM / SUCKITUPSA
  • Instagram / suckitupsa
  • Wong’s Bodega will close its Southtown location next week.
Boutique grocer Wong’s Bodega will close its doors in Southtown next week ahead of a pending relocation.

Shop owner Raul Martinez-Salinas III revealed the plans Monday via Instagram, saying the business is moving and restructuring. He offered no details on its new location or how soon that might open.



“I wanted to let everyone know that we are closing up shop at our current location on September 30, 2021,” a Monday Facebook post read. “This is not good-bye but see you later.”

The Current reached out to Martinez-Salinas for more details but got no immediate response.

Martinez-Salinas' post invite customers to stop by for coffee, snacks, food and art while the shop is open during its last two weeks at 1502 S. Flores St. It will be operating Friday and Saturday this week from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Flavor »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. New study ranks San Antonio as fourth-worst city in the U.S. for drunk driving Read More

  2. Food delivery app DoorDash expands alcohol delivery services to Texas residents Read More

  3. Texas chef Fermín Núñez among Food & Wine Magazine’s Best New Chefs of 2021 Read More

  4. Houston-based BB's Tex-Orleans now open in San Antonio’s Alamo Ranch neighborhood Read More

  5. Golden Wok Lawsuit, Haunted Tavern Pop-up: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 8, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation