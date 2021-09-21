Tuesday, September 21, 2021
San Antonio boutique grocer Wong's Bodega closing Southtown location, says it's relocating
By Nina Rangel
on Tue, Sep 21, 2021 at 1:47 PM
Wong’s Bodega will close its Southtown location next week.
Boutique grocer Wong’s Bodega will close its doors in Southtown next week ahead of a pending relocation.
Shop owner Raul Martinez-Salinas III revealed the plans Monday via Instagram, saying the business is moving and restructuring. He offered no details on its new location or how soon that might open.
“I wanted to let everyone know that we are closing up shop at our current location on September 30, 2021,” a Monday Facebook post read. “This is not good-bye but see you later.”
The Current
reached out to Martinez-Salinas for more details but got no immediate response.
Martinez-Salinas' post invite customers to stop by for coffee, snacks, food and art while the shop is open during its last two weeks at 1502 S. Flores St. It will be operating Friday and Saturday this week from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
