San Antonio chef behind Cullum's Attagirl to open Attaboy burger concept in adjacent space

click image Instagram / feedsthebexar

Chef Chris Cullum will open an Attaboy brick and mortar space.

Chris Cullum, the chef behind St. Mary's Strip favorite the Attaboy bacon cheeseburger, will open a brick and mortar space next door his Cullum's Attagirl restaurant that will specialize in the stacked sandos.Cullum served the burgers outside of music venue Paper Tiger from 2016 to 2018 via his Attaboy food truck. Eventually, however, focus was solely on Southern fare-focused Attagirl, also nestled near the nightlife strip.Attaboy will take over the adjacent space at 111 Kings Court formerly occupied by Cambodian eatery Golden Wat. Chef Pieter Sypesteyn, who owned Golden Wat and other nearby concepts including recently shuttered Cookhouse and still-operating NOLA Brunch & Beignets, shared the news via social media.Thereached out to Cullum for more details surrounding opening dates but got no immediate response.