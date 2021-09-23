San Antonio Italian staple Guillermo’s will open Pearl-area location this fall

click image
-
Instagram / eatatguillermos
-
A second location of Italian restaurant Guillermo’s is slated for San Antonio’s Government Hill neighborhood.
San Antonio’s Government Hill neighborhood will soon welcome the second location of Guillermo’s, a downtown staple serving up hearty Italian fare, the San Antonio Express-News reports
.
Owner Guillermo Garza told the daily he'll open the new location of his namesake eatery at 1216 Austin St. in mid-October. The new spot will serve nearly the same menu as the original, but Garza said it will boast a wood-burning pizza oven that will also allow him to bake sandwich bread onsite.
The first Guillermo's, located at 618 McCullough Ave., has served up Italian staples such as lasagna, chick parmesan and spaghetti with meatballs since 1995. In comments to the Express-News
, Garza noted that he's given some of the dishes a “San Antonio flair.” The Texas Lasagna, for example, is made with shredded skirt steak and a sweet jalapeño marinara sauce.
Guillermo's will seat up to 200 diners between its indoor and outdoor dining areas, according to its owner. The eatery will serve beer and wine but not include a full bar. A 2o-tap draft rail will feature craft beers from San Antonio and the Rio Grande Valley along with a few larger brands.
Garza told the Express-News
he's not yet set hours for the new location, but it will be open Tuesday through Sunday for lunch and dinner.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.