Friday, September 24, 2021

New family-friendly spot Screaming Goat Yard and Tap now open just north of San Antonio

Friday, September 24, 2021

Screaming Goat Yard and Tap is now open in Spring Branch.
  • Instagram / screaminggoatyard
  • Screaming Goat Yard and Tap is now open in Spring Branch.
New Spring Branch spot Screaming Goat Yard and Tap offers something for everyone — at all hours of the day, to boot.

The dog- and family-friendly restaurant opens bright and early at 7 a.m. on weekdays, serving up coffee and breakfast bites such as chorizo and egg empanadas and an array of croissants. Throughout the afternoon and evening, folks can indulge in Southern Louisiana style food such as a muffuletta sandwich, shrimp po’ boy or chicken and sausage gumbo.



The spot also houses a full bar, slinging specialty cocktails such as the barely-sweet Hair of the Goat, featuring Jarana Reposado tequila, pink grapefruit and lime juices and house soda.

The property offers an outdoor space full of yard games, picnic tables and comfy chairs, and features live music throughout the week. Folks looking for a weekly event may indulge in Thursday Honky Tonk Pint Nights.

Screaming Goat Yard and Tap is located at 4 Sun Valley Road in Spring Branch. It is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to midnight and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to midnight.

