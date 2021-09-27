Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, September 27, 2021

Alamo Beer to debut official brew of the San Antonio Beer Festival on October 7

Posted By on Mon, Sep 27, 2021 at 2:01 PM

click image Alamo Beer debuts the official brew of the San Antonio Beer Festival, a stout brewed with raisins and a hint of cinnamon. - INSTAGRAM / ALAMOBEER
  • Instagram / alamobeer
  • Alamo Beer debuts the official brew of the San Antonio Beer Festival, a stout brewed with raisins and a hint of cinnamon.
Folks looking to get an early taste of the 15th Annual San Antonio Beer Festival can do that Thursday, October 7, when Alamo Beer debuts the official brew of the event — the SA Beer Festival Stout.

The limited-series oatmeal stout will be unveiled at the brewery just east of downtown, where patrons can get their first taste of the specialty beer, brewed with raisins and a hint of cinnamon. That's a preview of more than a week before the festival itself, scheduled for Saturday, October 16



The free Alamo Beer event — which will take place from 4-7 p.m. — will also feature tunes from a local DJ and San Antonio Beer Festival giveaways.

The San Antonio Beer Festival will bring 400 craft and premium beers, live music, DJs and chef-prepared bites to downtown's Crockett Park. Sponsored by H-E-B, the annual gathering benefits the San Antonio Food Bank in its mission to fight hunger in and around the Alamo City.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

