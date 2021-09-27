Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, September 27, 2021

San Antonio’s Whiskey Cake to host five-course pairing dinner featuring Angel’s Envy Distillery

Posted By on Mon, Sep 27, 2021 at 11:49 AM

click image Whiskey Cake will hold a five-course dinner showcasing spirits produced by Angel’s Envy Distillery. - INSTAGRAM / WHISKEYCAKESA
  • Instagram / whiskeycakesa
  • Whiskey Cake will hold a five-course dinner showcasing spirits produced by Angel’s Envy Distillery.
Farm-to-kitchen eatery Whiskey Cake will hold a five-course dinner showcasing amber spirits produced by Louisville, Kentucky-based Angel’s Envy Distillery.

The menu for the Wednesday, September 29 event will include items such as tea-brined duck breast with crispy skin and fried homestead mills cornbread stuffing.



The duck will be paired with a STOP, Drammer Time!, cocktail mixed with Angel's Envy Rye, allspice dram, Montenegro Amaro and house lavender syrup. Other tipples on the menu include Angel's Envy Bourbon and a nutmeg-infused clarified milk punch.

Tickets for the limited-seating event run $75 per person. Seats for the 7 p.m. dinner can be reserved by calling the restaurant.

