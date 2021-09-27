Texas' Shiner Beer releases new lager, along with retro labels to commemorate 112-year history

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Shiner Beer

Shiner Beer’s new Shiner 1909 lager is available now.

In celebration of its 112-year history, Texas' storied Shiner Beer has released a new small-batch lager dubbed Shiner 1909.



click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Shiner Beer

Shiner Bock Heritage Edition packs feature label designs from different decades of Shiner’s past.

Shiner 1909 is brewed with Heritage two-row barley, Noble hops, proprietary lager yeast and the same artesian water the founders of the east-of-San Antonio discovered more than a century ago. According to the brewery, the resulting lager has a toasty aroma, rich malt flavor and a crisp finish.The new 4.5% ABV lager is available now in packs of six or 12.On top of the new lager, the brewery is trumpeting its anniversary with Shiner Bock Heritage Edition 12-packs, featuring throwback label designs from four different eras of the brewery's past. The commemorative cases are also available now.