Pinkerton’s Barbecue in San Antonio to hold fundraiser for Dyslexia Awareness Month

As part of October's Texas Dyslexia Awareness Month, Pinkerton's Barbecue in San Antonio will hold a fundraiser aimed at improving treatment for one of the most common learning disorders.The Wednesday, October 20 Barbecue Under the Stars event will support the Academic Language Therapy Association (ALTA)’s mission of providing scholarships to train dyslexia therapists.A disorder related to difficulty identifying speech sounds and learning how they relate to written words, dyslexia affects one in five people. Early identification and early intervention can reduce the percentage of children reading below grade level in 4th grade by 33%, according to ALTA.Each $75 ticket to the Pinkerton event will include dinner, drinks and entertainment by Katchie Cartwright’s Brazilian Jazz Trio.Pinkerton’s Barbecue is located at 107 W. Houston St. The dinner will take place 6-8:30 p.m., and tickets are available at the ALTA website