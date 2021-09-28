Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, September 28, 2021

South San Antonio’s Snoga Bar-B-Q will close permanently after 44 years in business

Posted By on Tue, Sep 28, 2021 at 2:02 PM

Snoga BBQ will close its doors this weekend after 44 years in business.
  • Screen Capture / Google Maps
  • Snoga BBQ will close its doors this weekend after 44 years in business.
Southside barbecue, comfort food and catering mecca Snoga Bar-B-Q will close its doors this weekend after 44 years in business, according to a social media post.

The family-owned eatery, opened by Alvin and Bernice Snoga in 1977, will shutter permanently on Sunday, October 3, according to the announcement. The restaurant didn't give a reason for the closure but said the Snoga family thanks patrons and the community for their support.



Located at 2567 Goliad Road, Snoga Bar-B-Q will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. this week.

