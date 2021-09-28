Survey inexplicably rates San Antonio as the fourth-best taco city in Texas

click image
-
Instagram / taquitoswestave
-
A recent survey rates San Antonio the fourth best taco city in Texas.
San Antonians don't just love tacos, we celebrate them. Shit, they're part of our cultural identity. So, imagine our surprise when a survey popped up that ranks the Alamo City as the fourth-best taco city in Texas.
Just what the fresh hell is that nonsense?
Apparently inspired by National Taco Day, which falls on October 4, lawn-care scheduling app Lawnstarter — and let's take a sec to let the source of this information settle in, please — ranked 100 Texas cities
from best to worst based on taco-centric data.
Lawnstarter gave scores to those cities using metrics such as access to taco-slinging establishments, consumer ratings of said taco joints and points awarded at the Austin Regional 2019 National Taco Championships, which we're guessing many San Antonians have never even heard of.
Given the flimsiness of its scoring system, the survey’s ranking of Austin as the "Best Texas City for Tacos" certainly makes sense. What’s still got us scratching our heads is how Round Rock and Dallas also placed ahead of SA. Those two cities ranked second and third, respectively.
Never mind that San Antonio hosts multiple taco-centric fests and competitions — the Texas Taco Tequila & Music Festival, Taco Fest: Music y Más and the Taco Rumble, to name a few. Or that it's the birthplace of the illustrious puffy taco. Or that many culinary historians consider it a birthplace of Tex-Mex food.
We could go on, but why belabor the point.
The bottom line is this: we're talking about a study built around goofy data and compiled by a lawn-care scheduling company. But that’s alright. San Antonians know which Texas city reigns supreme when it comes to tacos.
