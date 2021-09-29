Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 29, 2021

New smoothie joint, Kineapple, at San Antonio’s Pearl complex now open

Posted By on Wed, Sep 29, 2021 at 1:02 PM

click to enlarge Pearl Bottling Department’s newest addition, Kineapple, is now open. - PHOTO COURTESY KINEAPPLE
  • Photo Courtesy Kineapple
  • Pearl Bottling Department’s newest addition, Kineapple, is now open.
After announcing opening plans earlier this month, Pearl Bottling Department’s newest addition, Kineapple, is now serving up smoothies, healthy snacks, salads and coffee.

Smoothie aficionados can expect Kineapple to blend up concoctions made with modifiers such as plant-based proteins, whey isolate, creatine, turmeric, collagen and even cold-brew coffee shots.



The spot also offers coffee from a rotating list of specialty roasters plus snacks and light meals including a crunchy kale salad, free-range chicken salad sandwiches and an in-house protein bar.

Kineapple is located in the space in the Bottling Department formerly occupied by Bud’s Southern Rotisserie. It is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on the weekends.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Flavor »

Trending

Assclown Alert: The expanding list of municipalities that have tuned out Texas AG Ken Paxton
San Antonio native Steve Acevedo makes directorial feature debut with sports rom-com Love and Baseball
How Marcus Baskerville became the unlikely face for a beer-focused initiative to address racial injustice
Corporations were silent as Texas passed its abortion law, but an economic blowback is brewing
Guitarist John Scofield, a headliner at San Antonio's Jazz’SAlive, reflects on a life in music
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. South San Antonio’s Snoga Bar-B-Q will close permanently after 44 years in business Read More

  2. Survey inexplicably rates San Antonio as the fourth-best taco city in Texas Read More

  3. Pinkerton’s Barbecue in San Antonio to hold fundraiser for Dyslexia Awareness Month Read More

  4. San Antonio’s Whiskey Cake to host five-course pairing dinner featuring Angel’s Envy Distillery Read More

  5. How Marcus Baskerville became the unlikely face for a beer-focused initiative to address racial injustice Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 22, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation