New smoothie joint, Kineapple, at San Antonio’s Pearl complex now open

Pearl Bottling Department’s newest addition, Kineapple, is now open.
earlier this month, Pearl Bottling Department’s newest addition, Kineapple, is now serving up smoothies, healthy snacks, salads and coffee.
Smoothie aficionados can expect Kineapple to blend up concoctions made with modifiers such as plant-based proteins, whey isolate, creatine, turmeric, collagen and even cold-brew coffee shots.
The spot also offers coffee from a rotating list of specialty roasters plus snacks and light meals including a crunchy kale salad, free-range chicken salad sandwiches and an in-house protein bar.
Kineapple is located in the space in the Bottling Department formerly occupied by Bud’s Southern Rotisserie. It is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on the weekends.
