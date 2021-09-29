Wednesday, September 29, 2021
San Antonio's Wild Barley Kitchen Co. now serving sandwiches, pizza onsite at new location
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Wed, Sep 29, 2021 at 12:26 PM
click image
-
Instagram / wildbarleykitchenandbrewery
-
Wild Barley Kitchen Co. has begun slinging bagel sandos and pizza at 8403 Broadway St.
Wild Barley Kitchen Co. — a San Antonio food trailer known for wood-fired sourdough bagels, bread and pizza — has brought those flame-kissed delights to its first brick-and-mortar location.
The operation announced plans for a permanent location back in July, saying it would serve up its sourdough-based wares along with craft beer from the building at 8403 Broadway St. that once held Lee's El Taco Garage.
Wild Barley's owners are still making changes to the property, but the food trailer is now operating onsite, serving breakfast and lunch bagel sandwiches Thursdays and Fridays 7 a.m.-2 p.m. and also Saturdays and Sundays 8 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Wood-fired pizzas are on the menu Thursday through Saturday evenings 4-9 p.m.
