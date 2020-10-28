Best Male Enhancement Pills: Top Sexual Performance Boosters

Male enhancement pills are as old as the supplement industry itself. Although historians understandably haven’t dedicated much time to researching the historical origins of actual enlargement, our guess is that men have been trying to increase the size of their manhood member for hundreds of years or more. Unfortunately for these men, few natural male enhancement treatments for size enlargement have been medically proven to work. Most are fully aware that shaft enlargement surgery can be effective, but only medically recommended in the case of a micropenis. And it should go without saying that surgery also comes with multiple serious side effects, and likely only to be in case of dire need.

By far, the most common sexual health performance boosters for men come in the form of “male enhancement pills.” These pills are marketed by companies who claim to help men increase the blood flow and size of their dipstick. However, it’s important that consumers remember that no pill or supplement has been scientifically proven to increase the objective size of the male sexual organ. Many of these pills can, however, increase the usable size of the male genitalia by improving blood flow to a man's most prized organ.

This creates a bit of confusion for some consumers. Ultimately, companies that claim their supplement can increase the overall size of a shaft are misrepresenting the truth. This does not mean that the “male enhancement” sector of the supplement industry is filled only with scams. Plenty of male enhancement treatments can be effective at mitigating the effects of erectile dysfunction, for example. While the best male enhancement pills at CVS, Walmart, Walgreens, Rite Aid, Vitamin Shoppe and even gas stations are available, most men enjoy and prefer the discreteness of ordering online and need to know what are the top sexual health performance boosters to buy in 2020.

Though it might not seem like it at first, male enhancement can be an extremely important goal for men and it is unfortunate that there is not more of an open dialogue around the taboo subject of healthy, natural male enhancement in aging men who want to retain the youthful vigor and vitality during their peak and prime. Sexual function can lead to improved confidence, a better love life, and more. In fact, some studies have shown that improved libido and sexuality can lead to measurable benefits in other areas of life. Even the most successful men can suffer from sexual issues. And traditional treatments for ED can be extremely expensive and invasive. It’s no wonder why a growing number of men are turning towards male enhancement supplements to increase the size and consistency of their erection.

Male enhancement pills aren’t only about erection size, either. Low testosterone can impact the mood of a man, as well as a man’s overall libido and interest in sex. Some pills focus solely on improving erection strength, while others are more generally concerned with increasing testosterone levels.

Clearly, male enhancement pills can be complicated. Cutting through the hype to find the most effective male enhancement supplements can be a difficult task. This guide is here to help consumers explore all that this massive niche sector has to offer men. Our guide to the top seven male enhancement pills in 2020 will help readers find the right supplements for them, while the other sections of this guide should provide an excellent starting point for the research we recommend that every consumer does before using male enhancement pills.

Ranking the Best Male Enhancement Pills in 2020

Making a list of the top male enhancement pills of 2020 was no easy task. As we pointed out above, the industry has always been particularly rife with scams, ineffective products, and more. It has never been more difficult for the average man struggling with erectile dysfunction to find a non-invasive pill that’s right for them.

To expedite the process and make sure we delivered the best possible list for the discerning male enhancement consumer in 2020, we used a defined set of criteria to evaluate potential products before including them in this guide. The bulleted list below is not comprehensive. Quite a few considerations went into our rankings. That being said, our team kept the following factors in mind as we generated our guide to the top male enhancement pills of 2020:

Company trustworthiness. This one is very important. While it’s true that the ultimate judge of a product should be its performance, the company behind a supplement matters an incredible amount in the male enhancement pill market. On this front, we looked for companies with utmost transparency, a proven track record of customer service, and more.

Transparency/source of ingredients. Transparency is pretty easy to track. Consumers should always know precisely which ingredients are contained in the supplements they take. Specific ingredients are the way that we are able to research clinical trials and effectiveness. But we also targeted companies that have manufacturing plants based in the USA, and companies that use Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).

Return policy. This relates to company trustworthiness. We paid careful attention to the return policy used by companies on our list.

Lab testing/results. For verification of the chemical content of supplements, we give priority to companies who employ independent and verifiable laboratory testing.

We considered all of these factors and more when bringing readers the following list of the top seven male enhancement pills in 2020. As always, we recommend that consumers combine our research with their own study and comparisons in order to maximize both savings and effectiveness in male enhancement shopping.

Rating the Best Male Enhancement Pills for Boosting Performance

Without any further ado, we present our list of the top 7 male enhancement pills on the market in 2020. As always, these supplements are listed in no particular order. We encourage readers to do their own research to find the product that’s right for them. The preferences and priorities of our editorial team may be substantially different than those of our readers. There’s no substitute for comprehensive, individualized research.

VigRX Plus

VigRX Plus is a performance booster for men that want to have a better sexual experience. With thousands of happy customers already, two tablets a day might provide a number of benefits. The formula includes many herbal ingredients, including Korean red ginseng, ginkgo biloba, and tribulus terrestris. Most of these ingredients cater to the libido and testosterone production, which are essential aspects of the male sexual experience and libido.

The promises for this formula are simple. The creators of VigRX Plus claim that their supplement can provide a firmer erection, greater pleasure, and a greater level of desire and libido. The formula is allegedly the result of the work of several medical professionals. Some consumers claim that using VigRX Plus can noticeably increase both the girth and length of the male sexual organ.

For consumers that want to get a full 60-tablet box, the total cost is $69.00, with an option if the user wants a one-time shipment. Consumers that want to commit to multiple months of use can take advantage of the official company's discount deal or those who want Amazon’s “Subscribe & Save” option, which will save 10% on the order. This VigRX Plus male enhancement supplement can also be purchased at Walmart, but is preferred to do it online at VigRXPlus.com instead of questionable third-party resellers.

ProSolution Plus

ProSolution Plus specifically focuses on sexual health. Specifically, the supplement targets premature ejaculation, one of the biggest sexual health issues facing men all over the planet. The formula ensures that consumers are able to achieve a solid erection fitting for an entire night of passion and sex. This formula claims to be clinically proven, though it is naturally not approved (nor evaluated) by the Food and Drug Administration.

Aside from helping to address premature ejaculation while increasing the size and consistency of the erection, the creators behind ProSolution Plus state that their formula may help men to have a more intense orgasm with their partner. With this in mind, ProSolution Plus is formulated to provide a relatively comprehensive solution to a myriad of male libido and sexuality problems.

The ingredients in ProSolution Plus are minimal yet potent; it only includes a total of seven herbs – which are described with their scientific names on the label – to get the job done. Tribulus terrestris (the staple of many male enhancement formulas) is a little far down on the list, but users will also get ashwagandha root, black musli, and cowhage, which are not often included in these remedies. Even though the ingredients aren’t necessarily traditional for these formulas, only two capsules a day provides the full benefits of the solution.

While ProSolution Plus doesn’t appear to be presently available on the Amazon.com website, consumers can get it from the official product website, which offers free shipping around the world. For one box, the total is $69.95, but larger purchasing packages come with substantial discounts to the price per box.

Extenze

Extenze is one of the most popular male enhancement remedies on the market today. The formula uses a variety of herbal ingredients known for their effects on male testosterone and libido. Some of these well-known ingredients include tribulus terrestris, tongkat ali, GABA, and L-Arginine. The supplement also employs a healthy dose black pepper, which might increase the bioavailability of the solution.

With the quick onset of benefits, consumers should try to only take this product within a few hours before they want to have intercourse. As the body adjusts to the ingredients, nitric oxide levels go up, which inherently increases the sex drive and improves the strength of the erection. As the company explains on their official website, prolonged use of Extenze can help to improve both sexual performance and satisfaction.

Extenze’s benefits have earned it a spot on almost any major male enhancement supplement list. The drug is even available in sample sizes in most drugstores and gas stations. However, to get a full-size package, consumers can check out Amazon for soft-gel capsules in a 30-count package for $24.50. This package is also available as a subscription for consumers that want to keep a steady supply of these pills available. We’re particularly impressed with the price of this supplement, as well as its global availability for men in need.

TestRX

TestRX provides users with a way to improve their overall male health, instead of specifically focusing on erectile dysfunction or sexual performance. It caters to changes that happen as the body ages, such as sleeping difficulties and decreased performance within the bedroom. Users can also take this remedy as a way to improve muscle mass, helping the body to naturally increase testosterone levels.

The TestRX recipe is far smaller than most of the other products on this list, offering several vitamins and minerals necessary to improve male performance as we age. However, the ingredient with the greatest concentration is D-Aspartic Acid, which is an amino acid directly associated with the synthesis of testosterone. Improving testosterone synthesis can promote a number of important aspects of male virility and overall health/function.

When purchased from Amazon, consumers can get a 120-capsule box of TestRX for $59.95, and Amazon Prime members will qualify for free shipping. This product is one of the few formulas that doesn’t have any 1-star or 2-star reviewed on the website so far, which makes it a little more trustworthy than some other supplements.

The recommended way to buy this rare natural testosterone support formula for male enhancement benefits is through the official website for the biggest savings.

Semenax

Semenax is a little different from other formulas on the list. Rather than improving erectile dysfunction or helping with the size of an erection, Semenax is all about increasing the amount of semen produced by the body. As an inherent result of this increase, men that use this remedy will experience longer orgasms, improvements to their pleasure, and more.

This formula focuses on the long-term reaction that users will have to its ingredients, so users should generally try to continue to use the formula for months on end to get the desired results. It isn’t technically meant as a fertility supplement, though consumers may notice that this increased production could increase their likelihood of causing a pregnancy.

The formula for Semenex has a long list of ingredients, most of which are quite a bit different than the typical male enhancement remedies. Instead, consumers get the prostate-regulating Swedish pollen flower, amino acid L-Lysine, and testosterone-increasing zinc oxide.

Semenex can be found on Amazon.com for $23.95, and it is available in liquid form, but is recommended you buy Semenax male climax intensity supplement through the official website for the deepest discount possible.

VigRX Nitric Oxide

VigRX makes an appearance earlier on this list, but the VigRX Nitric Oxide formula is a little different from their original male enhancement formula. Rather than just focusing on improving the sexual experience, this remedy increases nitric oxide levels for better blood flow, which is great for maintaining an erection and increasing its size. Nitric oxide supports cardiovascular health, mental health, sexual health, and the overall immune system.

VigRX Nitric Oxide is found on a few websites, including Natural Health Source, where it is listed for $59.95 per bottle. This price is a bit high. However, reviews for this supplement are generally very positive, with many men reporting that using it noticeably increased the size and consistency of their erections.

GenF20 Plus wraps up today’s list of the top male enhancement supplements in 2020, offering a remedy that is all about increasing testosterone levels naturally by restoring HGH levels. Available in a spray, it is predominantly advertised as an anti-aging system with additional male enhancement benefits. It’s important to note that this supplement is not specifically formulated to improve male sexual performance. In addition to marked benefits in male libido, consumers who use this supplement might also see fewer wrinkles in their complexion, improved focus and alertness, and more.

A few of the ingredients in this supplement include tribulus terrestris, astragalus, GABA, and L-Lysine. All of these ingredients are relatively well-studied for their male anti-aging benefits, including increased libido.

The spray is available on Amazon for $240, making it easily the most expensive product on this list. Is GenF20 worth the cost? That’s for consumers to find out. It comes pretty highly recommended by many reviewers, which is certainly a good sign. The best way to buy GenF20 Plus HGH releaser for male enhancement effects is by going directly through the official website to save big on their exclusive online discounts.

Who Should Use Male Enhancement Pills?

One common misconception in the male enhancement industry is that these supplements should only ever be used by aging men who fail to keep any kind of erection. The truth is much more inclusive. Male enhancement pills can be used by any man who’s experiencing problems in his sex life. Problems in the sex life of a man can vary greatly. For some men, the problem is getting and maintaining an erection. For others, the main issue is finding the desire to have sex like their partner wants to.

Even young men sometimes struggle with male libido problems. Men in their early twenties can easily struggle from erectile dysfunction, and young men can also sometimes have an issue getting the kind of erection they want. This means that even young men can—and should—use male enhancement pills to improve their sexual lives.

Another way that most people misunderstand male enhancement pills is by assuming that these supplements are just another form of Viagra. To the contrary, many male enhancement pills provide both short and long-term benefits. Some male enhancement pills work within a couple of hours and primarily function by increasing the size of an erection for a short period of time.

But other pills on our list are made to be used over an extended amount of time. This is most commonly the case with testosterone male enhancement formulas. In addition to needing to be taken over weeks or months at a time, testosterone pills can provide benefits that extend beyond sexuality. Some supplements can help men improve their muscle mass, for example. Others can improve general mood or even boost male personality traits like confidence.

With all this in mind, readers should understand that any man could potentially benefit from male enhancement pills. These supplements are most commonly used by aging men, and understandably so. Men who are older might struggle to maintain some of the youthful libido that they had when they were younger. For them, taking supplements can be a good way to improve general confidence and retain a positive outlook on their lives.

However, young men also have a lot to gain from using the pills on our list above. Improving erection size, libido, and testosterone levels can be good for any man, regardless of age. The answer to which men should take male enhancement pills? Any man who wants to improve his sex life without undergoing surgery or expensive medical treatment.

Benefits of Male Enhancement Pills

After looking this far into this guide, readers should have a pretty good idea of how male enhancement pills can benefit the average man. But it still might be helpful to clearly establish some of the main benefits associated with the supplements on this list. Improved male libido influences a number of aspects of daily life for men. It’s very important to understand male enhancement pills as more than just “penis enlargement pills.”

The benefits of male enhancement pills are multiple and depend largely on the type and brand of pill being used. Some of the main benefits associated with male enhancement supplements include:

● Improved confidence.

● Increased testosterone levels.

● Thicker/stronger erections.

● Higher libido.

● Improved sexuality/interest.

● Better outlook on life.

That last benefit might seem a bit nebulous. But we’ve decided to include it to illustrate how much enhanced libido and sexual function can improve the general life of a man. In the highly sexualized society that we live in, men who fail to perform sexuality can sometimes feel defective, failing, or like outcasts.

When male enhancement supplements help men to achieve an improved libido, stronger erection, or healthier sex life, this benefit can extend to many aspects of daily life for these men. Feeling like a winner in the bedroom can help men to feel like winners in the other parts of their lives.

Science Behind Male Enhancement

There’s a great deal of research behind male enhancement pills. Men have been searching for ways to improve their libido and sexual function for decades. The scientific community, meanwhile, has been concerned with figuring out the precise causes for erectile dysfunction and other male sexuality issues. Studies in this field can provide extremely important insights into the expansive male enhancement pill market.

Generally, science supports the basic concept behind most male enhancement pills. Many pills attempt to boost nitric oxide levels, which increases the amount of blood that can flow through veins in the penis. When this happens, the erection attainable by the user may be thicker and more consistent. This is the same premise behind the compound used in Viagra, which is an FDA-approved drug for treating erectile dysfunction.

What science cannot support is supplements that claim to permanently enlarge the male sexual organ. The Mayo Clinic elaborates that “there’s little scientific support” for pills that “enlarge the penis.” The only medically recognized way to permanently increase the size of the manhood member is actual reconstructive enlargement surgery. And, as the same source explains, this surgery is only recommended in the case of a medical micropenis.

This doesn’t mean that male enhancement pills can’t genuinely improve the male sexual experience. Pills that promote testosterone production, for example, have often been proven to increase male libido and desire.

According to most scientific sources, the best way for consumers to find a pill that works is to focus on the active ingredients. A study published by a Harvard researcher found that many male enhancement pills might feature knockoffs of Viagra’s key ingredient. As he explains, this can be extremely dangerous. Companies of ill-repute might slightly adjust the chemical compound found in Viagra, turning it from a benign and helpful substance into an extremely dangerous one.

To avoid bad science, be sure to carefully vet both the ingredients and the claims found on a product’s official website.

Male Enhancement Vs. Enlargement

While many confusing and conflicting facts litter the male enhancement supplement market, perhaps the most common misconception concerns the difference between male enhancement and penis enlargement. Although some male enhancement pills might claim to enlarge the size via enhanced blood flow circulation, most of these supplements focus on much more than just the physical size of the sexual organ.

Supplements that claim to be “penis enlargers” should be approached with extreme caution. No scientific evidence supports the claim that a supplement can permanently increase the size of a man's dipstick. If a supplement claims that it can permanently make the user’s manhood member larger, it is most likely a lie.

Instead, male enhancement pills focus on improving sexual function in the short term, as well as generally increasing testosterone and overall masculine qualities. It is true that male enhancement pills can make the penis look and feel larger. But the main reason for this is that these pills increase blood flow and nitric oxide, helping users to maintain a stronger and more consistent erection.

These sexual health performance boosting enlargement pills, on the other hand, often claim to increase the size permanently. Just a basic understanding of human anatomy should dispel this as a possibility. Some users of male enhancement pills claim that the supplements helped to increase the size due to heightened blood flow, arousal and libido drive, but this is often based on a misunderstanding. These pills don’t actually increase the size of the sexual organ—they only improve the size of the erection through increased blood flow.

We recommend that users always look for male enhancement pills instead of penis enlargement pills. In addition to being less likely to be scams, these pills will focus on far more than the general size of the shaft. Male enhancement pills can increase overall testosterone, libido, and more. In short, male enhancement supplements are much more comprehensive solutions than simple enlargement pills.

Side Effects to Male Enhancement Pills

Unfortunately, not everyone thinks that male enhancement pills are a great way to improve male libido and confidence. The Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, has been extremely vocal about its belief that many male enhancement pills can come with notable side effects. They once published an official consumer update regarding the “hidden risks” of male enhancement pills sold on the internet.

This consumer update came down hard against many of the ingredients used in popular ED treatment pills sold online. For users interested in reading the article (linked above), be sure to take a look at the “online products to avoid” section of the article. For our list, we were sure to avoid all of the sketchy dietary supplements that made it onto this list. Still, it’s important for the average consumer to know the risks associated with some enhancement pills.

Some of the main side effects and risks associated with male enhancement pills include:

Dangerous ingredients. The FDA points out in their article that many male enhancement supplements might contain sildenafil, which is the main active ingredient found in Viagra. Because the presence and amount of this ingredient is often undisclosed in iffy supplements, the FDA says that it might lead to bad drug interactions or other side effects.

Dangerous drug combinations. Because many male enhancement pills fail to clearly label all of their active ingredients, users might not be aware when they’re ingesting a compound that interacts negatively with a condition they have or a medication that they’re currently taking. For example, people who are already taking nitrates could face serious complications if they take a nitrate-based ED supplement.

Hidden ingredients. Some supplements might not clearly state all of the ingredients found within their formula. Users might be taking a supplement with a key ingredient they’re allergic to, or even one with an ingredient deemed unsafe by the FDA.

Avoiding Male Enhancement Risks

Luckily, the Food and Drug Administration’s article also outlines some major ways that consumers can try to avoid the negative side effects associated with the sketchiest male enhancement pills on the market today.

First, it might be important to explain the things that users should look out for in a sub-par supplement. As a general note, the things on this list may not necessarily mean that the supplement is dangerous. However, a combination of several of these factors should constitute a pretty clear red flag for men who are looking to improve sexual function without facing risky side effects.

Some of the things to avoid when buying a male enhancement supplement include:

Abnormally quick results. Even the slowest-acting supplements should take an hour or more to kick in. Be cautious of any supplement that promises immediate results, or results within 30 or 40 minutes. For a supplement to work, its ingredients have to enter your body and make it into your blood stream. This takes time.

Viagra Alternatives. This is a big one. Be careful buying supplements that market themselves as alternatives to FDA-approved drugs like Viagra. If a supplement is a viable alternative to an existing drug, why has it not applied for approval? This is another red flag.

Not made in the USA. The FDA advises that consumers look for supplements that are made in the United States. Supplements made in foreign countries may contain ingredients prohibited or considered dangerous in the United States.

Sketchy advertisement methods. This should be a no-brainer. Supplements with genuine health impacts and substantive reviews don’t need to advertise via spam emails.

We recommend that consumers do quite a bit of research before taking any male enhancement pill. As the FDA article clearly states, some pills in this growing sector can come with serious side effects. It isn’t just about ineffectiveness; taking the wrong pill can lead to genuine health problems. Users who currently take medications or receive treatment for an existing condition should consult their doctor before using any male enhancement pill.

Most importantly, look for companies with extreme transparency. Companies who are open and have nothing to hide about their ingredients, origins, scientific backing, and manufacturing practices are likely to manufacture pills with minimal potential side effects. If a company has to hide anything about their organization or their supplements, then it’s best to move onto another distributor.

We took extreme caution to vet all of the supplements on our ranked list for effectiveness, safety, and transparency. Still, the safety of each user is up to him. We advise readers to do their own research and have a conversation with their physician before using any new dietary supplement.

Frequently Asked Questions About Male Enhancement Pills

Anyone who’s spent a little bit of time researching male enhancement pills should know how sketchy much of the industry can be. Male enhancement, and especially penis enlargement, treatments have historically been extremely prone to scam companies, ineffective supplements, and quack treatments. This section will help to answer some of the most commonly asked questions about male enhancement pills in 2020.

Q: What is a male enhancement pill?

A: Male enhancement pills are supplements that men can use to increase different aspects of their sex life, including desire, performance, and hormones. Most commonly, these formulas are made up of different herbs to help increase the production of nitric oxide or testosterone. Nitric oxide can increase the strength of an erection, while testosterone can improve desire and overall libido.

Q: What is nitric oxide?

A: Nitric oxide is a compound that helps with the widening of blood vessels. Widening blood vessels can help male erections to become more swollen and bigger. It helps to release human growth hormone, and it has been linked to healthier blood flow. Blood flow is the key to the male erection; widening blood vessels can increase the size and consistency of the male erection.

Q: What vitamins and minerals improve male sexuality?

A: When it comes to non-natural male enhancement ingredients, studies have repeatedly shown that zinc, copper, and magnesium are effective ways to improve male libido and erection size. Older men often fail to get these key nutrients naturally in their diets. Taking supplements with healthy doses of zinc, copper, and magnesium can be a good way to regain a youthful libido.

Q: How fast do male enhancement pills work?

A: The amount of time that consumers have to wait to see results when taking these supplements will depend on the type of formula being used. Some formulas are designed to act pretty fast, only requiring the user to wait a couple hours or less to see quick results. Other supplements are geared more towards long-term uses. It might take several weeks or even months for users of some long-term formulas to see improvements to their hormones, sexual function, and other components of male health.

Q: Where can consumers buy male enhancement pills?

A: Finding a male enhancement pill is relatively easy, mostly because they’re sold nearly everywhere. However, the key is to find a remedy that actually works, which are part of the reason that we created this guide and its accompanying list. Even with the help of this guide, it’s always important to shop around. Male enhancement pills can be found on individual websites, major retailers, and even at Walmart and some gas stations.

Q: How long do male enhancement pill effects last?

A: If the formula is strong and meant for pre-intercourse consumption, the effects will likely only last for a few hours. However, if the supplement is made for regular consumption with long-term results, benefits will continue for as long as the formula is taken. As a result, some male enhancement pills will provide effects that last indefinitely.

Q: What happens if men stop taking male enhancement pills?

A: Some male enhancement benefits will stop as soon as a pill is no longer being taken. Supplements that work by promoting nitric oxide, for example, will only work while they are being taken. Other benefits might take longer to fade. For example, male enhancement supplements that claim to increase testosterone might continue to affect users for a while after they stop taking the pills.

Final Thoughts

There are a number of reasons why a man might want to take male enhancement pills. Male enhancement supplements can help to improve a user’s sex life. Some pills increase the size of the male erection, while others help by promoting higher testosterone levels or improving libido and mood. With such a wide variety of effects, users need to really know what they want out of their male enhancement treatments before making a costly purchase.

Additionally, all of the scams in the male enhancement market might make it harder than ever for men to find an effective solution that works for them. Male enhancement and penis enlargement scams are as old as supplementation itself. To avoid falling victim to an ineffective supplement scheme, consumers need to research extensively before using a new male enhancement supplement.

This guide should be only the beginning. Users who want to improve their sexual life, libido, and overall satisfaction should use this guide as a jumping-off point for their own individual research. After all, every man deserves to have a sex life that leaves them feeling proud and their partners feeling satisfied.

